Ask HN: What was the best book you read in 2016?
32 points by andreygrehov 1 hour ago | 28 comments





Of the books I finished in 2016, I'd nominate a couple as contenders for "best of 2016":

1. Mastering the Compex Sale, by Jeff Thull. If you're interested in B2B selling, I highly recommend this book. Thull's approach is dramatically different from the old-school "Alec Baldwin rant in Glengarry Glen-Ross" stuff you may have been exposed to. He encourages a model where you act more like a doctor, or a detective, and practice "Always Be Leaving" instead of "Always Be Closing".

2. It's Not The Big That Eat The Small, It's The Fast That Eat The Slow by Jason Jennings. The title is a good summary. Jennings makes an argument for the importance of "speed" as the primary driver of competitive advantage. There's more too it that that, so just read the book.

3. Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software by Charles Petzold. If you didn't take, or have forgotten, classes like Computer Architecture or Digital Logic, this is a great book for getting your head around the low level details of what's happening in side a digital computer. Petzold starts from VERY basic examples (using a flaslight to morse code messages to your friend across the street) and slowly builds up to a full-fledged (if somewhat minimalistic) CPU.

Edit: some unlucky soul commented Atlas Shrugged and got downvoted / flagged / whatever to death. I didn't read AS in 2016, but I have read it, and I do recommend it to everyone. It has its issues, but it's absolutely a book everyone should read, whether you agree with Rand's ideology or not. And if you aren't familiar enough to Rand's ideology to know if you agree or not,that's all the more reason to read Atlas Shrugged (or The Fountainhead).

I didn't read many things packaged as books in 2016, but I did read Atomic Accidents: A History of Nuclear Meltdowns and Disasters which was interesting.

My linear algebra was rusty so I bought "Linear Algebra and Its Applications" by David C. Lay. from a college student. The book is amazing, I highly recommend it.

Side note, the 4th edition is exactly the same as the 5th, so it's much cheaper to get that on Amazon if anyone's looking to get it.

Great book that explains the major concepts concisely.

The Neapolitan series by Elena Ferrante was some of the most beautifully written fiction I've ever read in my life.

Resilience - Eric Greitens

Pretty much changed a lot of things about how I view my motivation and self discipline. You'd think it's just another "Navy SEAL" book, but it's actually very philosophical and motivates you in different ways.

https://www.amazon.com/Resilience-Hard-Won-Wisdom-Living-Bet...

Zero to One by Peter Thiel.

Space-Time Structure, by Erwin Schrödinger. Great read to understand complex systems, manifolds and tensors.

And...

A History of Warfare, by John Keegan. Great analysis of various cultures and how they have approached war across history.

Since I started the thread, I'll name my best read first. It was "Mastery" by Robert Greene.

https://www.amazon.com/Mastery-Robert-Greene/dp/014312417X

Mastery by Robert Greene, just looked at that link and I'm putting that on my reading list!

Thanks Andrey

For various reasons I didn't read as many books in 2016 as I normally do, but "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis was a standout.

Master of the Senate: The Years of Lyndon Johnson by Robert Caro

If you're interested in the complex history of LBJ, the Senate, or America during that time, I'd recommend this (or really, any) Robert Caro book.

Seveneves - Neal Stephenson

Loved that a thinly veiled Neil deGrasse Tyson was the hero out to save earth.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

+1

The Righteous Mind by Jonathan Haidt.

I'd love to see this one as required reading for HN! Probably had the most impact on me of any book I've read in the past few years.

Pale blue dot - Carl Sagan

Fundamentally altered my worldview and the way I perceive stuff.

The Stack: On Software and Sovereignty, Benjamin Bratton.

Three Body Problem trilogy.

My favorite books I read in 2016:

How to Win Friends and Influence People - Dale Carnegie

The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure - Grant Cardone

Hack Upwork: How to Make Real Money as a Freelancer - Danny Flood

What are your favorite books of 2016 Andrey?

Fear & Loathing on the Campaign Trail in '72.

The Scapegoat, René Girard.

I will name two: Remote and Rework, books by BaseCamp founders

Tools of Titans by Tim Ferriss

Confident Ruby

