Amazon's 1-click checkout patent expires in 2017 – but does it matter anymore?
rejoiner.com
9 points
by
sry_not4sale
1 hour ago
eappleby
39 minutes ago
Interesting article, until you realize that the entire basis of the claim that the patent is worth billions is that the author assumed the 1-click patent "increases Amazon’s sales by 5% each year". Amazon isn't too forthcoming with their numbers, but really wanted to see more support to that claim.
