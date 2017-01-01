Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon's 1-click checkout patent expires in 2017 – but does it matter anymore? (rejoiner.com)
9 points by sry_not4sale 1 hour ago





Interesting article, until you realize that the entire basis of the claim that the patent is worth billions is that the author assumed the 1-click patent "increases Amazon’s sales by 5% each year". Amazon isn't too forthcoming with their numbers, but really wanted to see more support to that claim.

