Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Password manager recommendation
2 points
by
ryanmccullagh
23 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
richbhanover
4 minutes ago
I use Password Wallet (
http://www.selznick.com/
). It's not sexy, but has decent web browser integration, and it has never failed for me. (More specifically, it does a couple things well, not trying to do everything for everyone.)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply