Ask HN: Password manager recommendation
ryanmccullagh
27 minutes ago
New to this space.. Wasn't particularly excited about storing my passwords on another entity's server, but here I am. I have too many passwords to manage, and I'm no longer comfortable using the same password for multiple services.
davismwfl
2 minutes ago
1Password. I never used to like using password managers and 1password has changed that. Mobile app and web integration are both done well. With the ability to share vaults and keeps things separate and orderly.
richbhanover
7 minutes ago
I use Password Wallet (
http://www.selznick.com/
). It's not sexy, but has decent web browser integration, and it has never failed for me. (More specifically, it does a couple things well, not trying to do everything for everyone.)
