Ask HN: Password manager recommendation
2 points by ryanmccullagh 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I use Password Wallet (http://www.selznick.com/). It's not sexy, but has decent web browser integration, and it has never failed for me. (More specifically, it does a couple things well, not trying to do everything for everyone.)

