Recreating 3D renderings in real life (skrekkogle.com)
It's amazing how much effort we need to go to make rendered scenes look realistic and real scenes look rendered.

I've observed hardware design is getting flatter in the last couple of years (thinkpad, MacBook, even IKEA furniture). Guess it has something to do with the change in software UI language.

