Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Recreating 3D renderings in real life (skrekkogle.com)
27 points by mef 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





It's amazing how much effort we need to go to make rendered scenes look realistic and real scenes look rendered.

reply


Same with camera shake. In real life we try to reduce it, in CGI we add it.

reply


And lens flares and chromatic aberration - lens manufacturers go to great lengths to remove these as much as they can, but games and VFX re-create them.

reply


I've observed hardware design is getting flatter in the last couple of years (thinkpad, MacBook, even IKEA furniture). Guess it has something to do with the change in software UI language.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: