Recreating 3D renderings in real life
(
skrekkogle.com
)
26 points
by
mef
2 hours ago
mholt
18 minutes ago
It's amazing how much effort we need to go to make rendered scenes look realistic and real scenes look rendered.
bwang29
16 minutes ago
I've observed hardware design is getting flatter in the last couple of years (thinkpad, MacBook, even IKEA furniture). Guess it has something to do with the change in software UI language.
