Ask HN: For beginners: what is the hardest part while learning web dev?

Self-taught web developer here. I managed to get a job after 11 months of learning of my own. For me, the sheer amount of resources was overwhelming and sometimes got me thinking to give up, but I kept at it and managed to get a job and find out how web dev looks like in real life.
It was a long time before I had those sort of things sufficiently in order to even consider some notion of structured programming. In my earliest "dynamic" websites, the only structure was `include "header.php";`, and so on. I felt that moving beyond a 1:1 HTML file:webpage relationship was a huge accomplishment. This was in the days before CakePHP, Django, Rails, and so on, so the structure of a non-JSP web app was basically a dark art gleaned from random articles online and examples in "PHP/MySQL" books. I didn't know much about SourceForge, and open-sourcing your website/web app wasn't as common then as it is nowadays. I didn't even know what open source was.
With the push to get people "coding" nowadays, there's a wealth of thorough, vetted introductory material. I'm still floored by how quickly some people are able to pick up web development from scratch (11 months!).
