Ask HN: For beginners: what is the hardest part while learning web dev?
Hey there,

Self-taught web developer here. I managed to get a job after 11 months of learning of my own. For me, the sheer amount of resources was overwhelming and sometimes got me thinking to give up, but I kept at it and managed to get a job and find out how web dev looks like in real life.

Eager to hear your stories.

Thanks, Alin R.






For me it was all the things you don't get from a guide. Like the fact that "<img src="whatever">" is relative to something. Most computer work is oriented to a single file and the idea of locating other files with these "paths" was so foreign to me. Or that a database is... what is a database to somebody totally new? I didn't even know what a network connection was. To me a database was an Excel-y thing (Appleworks had a "Database" mode that used a file DB). Or that you could ask questions in places other than web forums. Stuff like that.

It was a long time before I had those sort of things sufficiently in order to even consider some notion of structured programming. In my earliest "dynamic" websites, the only structure was `include "header.php";`, and so on. I felt that moving beyond a 1:1 HTML file:webpage relationship was a huge accomplishment. This was in the days before CakePHP, Django, Rails, and so on, so the structure of a non-JSP web app was basically a dark art gleaned from random articles online and examples in "PHP/MySQL" books. I didn't know much about SourceForge, and open-sourcing your website/web app wasn't as common then as it is nowadays. I didn't even know what open source was.

With the push to get people "coding" nowadays, there's a wealth of thorough, vetted introductory material. I'm still floored by how quickly some people are able to pick up web development from scratch (11 months!).

For me it was getting enough experience with the various tools and tooling to learn the right tool for each job.

I started around '08 on a Django-based stack with really only university courses and prior Python programming experience. I was very active reading about the tech stacks which helped substantially.

When building mostly static content, I relied heavily on templating. When it came time to add interactivity, jQuery was right there waiting for me. When more complex behaviors were needed, I had to figure out how to write actual javascript rather than string callbacks together. Then learning to manage dependencies and assets became necessary, ... and so on.

A mentor would have been an enormous benefit. I was very lucky in that I got a wide berth to work in, and much opportunity for greenfield work.

Cutting through all the bullshit and tribalism around languages and frameworks one finds online is the hardest part imo. whats important is defining a basis to choose; employability, cool, theoretical etc, and basing how you spend your time on that. Not on "x says y is the new hot I better learn that!" That's a treadmill that never stops.

Edit also understanding the first language and framework you learn is just the beginning, there will be many. That's something that surprises many.

For me the hardest part was slamming into that wall where you've been working at a very high level of abstraction (HTML, CSS, a web framework of some sort, an IDE) and you realize you have very little idea how computers work or how they talk to each other.

This is the point where you need to do some kind of a deep dive into UNIX or the command line of your OS and figure out what the hell is really going on. Processes, files, permissions, networking, security, etc. When you pull back that curtain a bit and realize you know almost nothing...

Yep, I remember learning all those html, css, js stuff but I had no idea how a site works and all the server side, DNS, etc. SO true...

There are a lot of tools and frameworks out there, so it's tough to know which ones to get started with. There are a lot of terms that don't make much sense until you just go ahead and start using them... HTML, CSS, JavaScript, CoffeeScript, Ruby on Rails, Django, HTTP, API, SSL, Angular... it's really frustrating to figure out what's what when you are just beginning, but once you do figure out, you realize that it's not rocket science. But I'd advise anyone trying to learn to do web development to find a mentor who can help you get started by pointing in you in the right direction in terms of tools you'll need to learn to get started (and in what order to learn them). Once you have the basics, it'll be easier to know what tools you want to add to your arsenal later.

A great way to meet people who can give you guidance is through local meetups. For example, you'll likely find people with web development experience at any Python meetup. Finding a good mentor will save you a lot of time.

True that! For me, I find my mentor at my job and it feels that I learned an awful lot more from him than I would have learned on my own, so yeah, it's very important to find a sort of mentor.

Also a self-taught web developer here. My advice would be to make sure you learn the languages, not the frameworks. Once you know the languages, you can pick up the frameworks far easier and you can actually dig in and see what's happening.

