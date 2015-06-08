Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bitcoin Price Tops $1,000 in First Day of 2017 Trading (coindesk.com)
53 points by sidko 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





Bitcoin is living up to it's reputation as digital gold.

The Chinese are running away from RMB and buying bitcoin, Venezuelans are running away from Bolivares into Bitcoin. And to a lesser extent some Indians are escaping the Rupee.

It'll be really interesting to see how governments try to deal with decentralized currencies if they really take off. Governments lose a lot of control when they can't control money.

reply


It's hard to get reliable numbers of the number of Venezuelans having bitcoin. According to [1], surbitcoin.com had 85,000 users in November 2016 (on a population of 30 million). Quartz reported in November 2016 a weekly bitcoin volume below 400 bitcoin on localbitcoin.com. That is not bad, but I would not call it Venezuelans running away from Bolivares into Bitcoin.

One of the problems is that you would have to be crazy to want to sell bitcoin for Bolivares if you can't immediately spend them.

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/dec/16/venezuela...

[2] http://qz.com/876067/the-chinese-principle-wu-wei-eliminates...

reply


The Chinese are running away from RMB and buying bitcoin

Not just bitcoin. Chinese money is buying whatever assets they can get their hands on; purchases of real estate in Canada alone last year significantly exceeded the entire market capitalization of bitcoin.

reply


Makes me wonder what other essential functions of society can be digitized, decentralized, and put out of reach of irresponsible government entities.

reply


Into the reach of irresponsible private entities

reply


That's not true at all - just paid marketing via questionable news sources. When you look at the volumes, which haven't increased much, this is all speculation so prepare for a sharp dump soon!

reply


Isn't that a problem because it will mean also higher transaction costs (in dollar)?

reply


https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/06/08/bitco...

reply


You'll find a lot of such dismissive articles about Bitcoin throughout its existence. Here's a collection of 'Bitcoin obituaries' if you want to reinforce that view: https://99bitcoins.com/bitcoinobituaries/

reply


It's not an obituary, it's a fact. I am tired of rehearsing how a currency is enforced to be accepted in the issuing country, has a monetary authority etc. Otherwise while theoretically it could be called a currency, that's a thing for dictionary writers, it's just not usable in everyday life therefore anyone pushing for it has a not-entirely-straight agenda. There's no killer app for bitcoin yet and it's hard to even imagine a (legal) one.

It's possible future blockchains will be better but so far, this is not.

reply


To the moon!!!

reply


OK, I'll be that guy.

Is this actually intellectually stimulating to hackers? Should I start posting stock tickers for karma?

reply


Just the world's first digital, decentralized currency succeeding. Hackers can and will use it to create new and fascinating projects.

reply


Skyrocketing value is not a desirable trait for a would be currency.

reply


That's true, but it's also the only thing you can expect if Bitcoin succeeds. Eventually the volatility should subside somewhat, as the market grows. It already has, although obviously it's still a roller coaster ride. How much volatility an uncontrolled currency exhibits should be interesting to see if Bitcoin sticks around for good.

reply


Why exactly will the volatility ever subside?

Currencies that are considered stable are not magically so - this is the result of a careful balancing act by central banks. Bitcoin doesn't have an equivalent entity managing the rate of increase in the money supply.

reply


I'm not saying it will go away, I'm just saying, as the trading volume and usage of BTC increases, the amount of money it takes to move the market grows higher. This should result in lower volatility than we have now, but how much lower is an open question we'll see answered if Bitcoin keeps growing.

reply


Is it succeeding or are people gambling on the value of it?

reply


It's used every day in some legitimate ways. For example, Premise Data Corporation pays their data collectors in almost entirely bitcoin. https://medium.com/@premisedata/premise-payouts-get-easier-w...

reply


My belief is that after the crashes, few weak hands remain. Brexit's speculation bubble was extremely tame and corrected back to modest growth after only days. Only in the last couple weeks has the growth looked particularly bubbley. Fully unqualified speculation from a casual investor: I suspect the correction goes to no lower than $800.

reply


Both although it's hard to tell how much is success and how much is speculation.

Bitcoin's dirty little secret: Illegal drugs/services.

reply


It's hardly a secret. It was designed to be a tool for circumventing states' financial control. Illicit transactions are an obvious application.

reply


> or are people gambling on the value of it?

Welcome to investing. Adoption is success.

reply


Does a skyrocketing penny stock imply a successful company?

reply


A penny stock that skyrockets and holds value is no longer a penny stock. Bitcoin is 8 years old and has hit $1000 USD twice now over multiple years.

The "market cap" is currently over 16 billion dollars. It would place 68th when compared with 192 countries M1 money supply (2015) data: https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/...

The hash rate securing the network is currently at 2.5 quintillion operations per second which is really 5 quintillion SHA256 operations every second.

Bitcoin surpassed the penny stock phase a long time ago.

reply


If it stays 'skyrocketed', yes.

reply


Is this a currency or just a (totally speculative) stock then?

reply


It's Forex which is both.

reply


How would you decide that?

reply


It's been out for years. Price reports are not novel or interesting anymore. Might as well post USD reports.

reply


I'm more than happy to read technical matters, but it's gone up and down over and over. It's no more interesting that posting Google or Apple stock prices. It's becoming a dead horse with these price posts.

reply


There has been so many critics of cryptocurrencies on HN that hopefully this 3-year high makes people stop and ponder on why Bitcoin has succeeded beyond anyone's wildest expectation over the last 8 years...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: