The Chinese are running away from RMB and buying bitcoin, Venezuelans are running away from Bolivares into Bitcoin. And to a lesser extent some Indians are escaping the Rupee.
It'll be really interesting to see how governments try to deal with decentralized currencies if they really take off. Governments lose a lot of control when they can't control money.
One of the problems is that you would have to be crazy to want to sell bitcoin for Bolivares if you can't immediately spend them.
Not just bitcoin. Chinese money is buying whatever assets they can get their hands on; purchases of real estate in Canada alone last year significantly exceeded the entire market capitalization of bitcoin.
It's possible future blockchains will be better but so far, this is not.
Is this actually intellectually stimulating to hackers? Should I start posting stock tickers for karma?
Currencies that are considered stable are not magically so - this is the result of a careful balancing act by central banks. Bitcoin doesn't have an equivalent entity managing the rate of increase in the money supply.
Bitcoin's dirty little secret: Illegal drugs/services.
Welcome to investing. Adoption is success.
The "market cap" is currently over 16 billion dollars. It would place 68th when compared with 192 countries M1 money supply (2015) data: https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/...
The hash rate securing the network is currently at 2.5 quintillion operations per second which is really 5 quintillion SHA256 operations every second.
Bitcoin surpassed the penny stock phase a long time ago.
