Seattle's record apartment boom is ready to explode
seattletimes.com
8 points
by
jseliger
57 minutes ago
hide
past
web
3 comments
favorite
cylinder
17 minutes ago
Sounds a lot like what's been happening in Melbourne for a decade now. Lessons to be learned there.
ido
0 minutes ago
Isn't this a positive thing? Increased supply will reduce prices.
WalterBright
34 minutes ago
It's interesting to see people rediscover the law of supply and demand. :-)
