Ask HN: Learning Lisp?

I see almost constant references to Lisp and how expressive it is here in the community. As a software engineer, I expect that learning Lisp thoroughly, starting from fundamental principles, all the way through advanced concepts, will improve my technical skills and apply to many problems. Since the community seems to be so enamored with Lisp, I thought this would be the best place to ask:

What are the best resources for learning Lisp? Particularly, basic principles, advanced concepts, and maybe a bit of historical context as well.

Books, online or otherwise, or any blogs or articles, YouTube lectures or talks -- anything that really concisely and clearly explains things.