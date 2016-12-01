Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gitea – A community-managed fork of Gogs (gitea.io)
51 points by ausjke 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





It was forked because they wanted a different management model that included more people.

https://blog.gitea.io/2016/12/welcome-to-gitea/

reply


I played with gogs half-year ago and gitea is my first software try-out in 2017, it worked beautifully for pretty much everything I wanted and it requires way less cpu/mem to run(comparing to gitlab,etc), I'm sold.

reply


I wonder how long it's going to take before gogs and gitea get merged, just like it has happened in the past with major forks , nodejs + iojs being one example.

reply


Personally, I tend to consider that to be a wildly successful outcome for an OSS project fork. The project community continues to exist, conflicts get resolved (hopefully amicably), users benefit, developers benefit. Everyone wins!

reply


They've split and merged before. This is the second time gitea has forked.

reply


What did gitea contribute the last time they merged?

reply


I think it was at a time when the original maintainer kept silent for a while. When he came back online, gitea stepped back.

reply


The gogs and gitea websites feature the same basic content on the front page. Is it also open source? Im curious and dont mean to stir up shit.

reply


The front page states that it's under the MIT license, so I'm guessing yes.

reply


Hosted on github...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: