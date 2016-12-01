Hacker News
Gitea – A community-managed fork of Gogs
(
gitea.io
)
51 points
by
ausjke
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
10 comments
|
favorite
dqv
1 hour ago
It was forked because they wanted a different management model that included more people.
https://blog.gitea.io/2016/12/welcome-to-gitea/
ausjke
1 hour ago
I played with gogs half-year ago and gitea is my first software try-out in 2017, it worked beautifully for pretty much everything I wanted and it requires way less cpu/mem to run(comparing to gitlab,etc), I'm sold.
mongrelion
1 hour ago
I wonder how long it's going to take before gogs and gitea get merged, just like it has happened in the past with major forks , nodejs + iojs being one example.
benley
1 hour ago
Personally, I tend to consider that to be a wildly successful outcome for an OSS project fork. The project community continues to exist, conflicts get resolved (hopefully amicably), users benefit, developers benefit. Everyone wins!
carwyn
45 minutes ago
They've split and merged before. This is the second time gitea has forked.
0942v8653
24 minutes ago
What did gitea contribute the last time they merged?
bedonnant
20 minutes ago
I think it was at a time when the original maintainer kept silent for a while. When he came back online, gitea stepped back.
pryelluw
52 minutes ago
The gogs and gitea websites feature the same basic content on the front page. Is it also open source? Im curious and dont mean to stir up shit.
scaryclam
24 minutes ago
The front page states that it's under the MIT license, so I'm guessing yes.
zyang
28 minutes ago
Hosted on github...
