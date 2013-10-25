> But my favorite quotes are from Nixon about Vietnam. During a spring offensive by the North Vietnamese in 1972, Nixon told Kissinger:
>> We’re going to do it. I’m going to destroy the goddamn country, believe me, I mean destroy it if necessary. And let me say, even the nuclear weapons if necessary. It isn’t necessary. But, you know, what I mean is, what shows you the extent to which I’m willing to go. By a nuclear weapon, I mean that we will bomb the living bejeezus out of North Vietnam and then if anybody interferes we will threaten the nuclear weapons.
> A week later, he continued to a somewhat horrified Kissinger:
>> Nixon: I’d rather use the nuclear bomb. Have you got that ready?
>> Kissinger: That, I think, would just be too much.
>> Nixon: A nuclear bomb, does that bother you?… I just want you to think big, Henry, for Christ’s sake! The only place where you and I disagree is with regard to the bombing. You’re so goddamned concerned about civilians, and I don’t give a damn. I don’t care.
>> Kissinger: I’m concerned about the civilians because I don’t want the world to be mobilized against you as a butcher.
http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2013/10/25/nixon-and-the-bomb...
reply
I agree, though, he has the disadvantage that a bunch of taped archives he never intended to leak...leaked.
I assume you would hear similarly disturbing quotes from other presidents if their private conversations got out.
There is no question you'd hear the same or worse. The stress alone in that position makes people say insane shit, I'd be willing to bet.
Would it surprise anyone to find direct communication and collusion?
Other than that, it seems contextually unlikely that Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, Obama have been up to much. The USS cole is a small possibility; but Bush ran on a policy on a policy of less war / entangling alliances.
Do you consider the interests of the Saudi heads of state to be in line with the American people's interests?
Or is what you were trying to say American geostrategic interests?
If that's what you meant, I didn't conceal anything. I have no special evidence so couldn't present anything that most readers don't already know.
The Saudis are largely responsible for the spread of Wahhabism, which in turn has fueled extremist islamic ideology.
Both the left and the right have ties to KSA. And they've been major donors to both parties, but especially the democrats. Sad that the MSM willfully ignores this topic.
If Trump wants to end speculation, just release his tax returns.
Huh? It's been widely reported that the Saudi government has made large donations to the Clinton Foundation. See:
[1] http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/feb/...
[2] http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/us/politics/hillary-clinto...
During the course of my adult life, I've tried to hold true to that and other principles, only to have life show me with increasing discomfort and personal loss that, no, really, that's not the way the world works.
It has not worked that way and it does not today work that way. Nor does it even appear to be a realistic ideal towards which the world is striving.
Much of moral sentiment (as opposed to actual, demonstrated moral behavior) appears -- increasingly apparently, to me -- to be used to dupe the willing into sacrificing their own best interests.
Sad story is, perhaps, that in the long run this may also create or at least exacerbate larger conflagrations. Because people have not been taking care of their own affairs and their own neighborhoods.
At least, that's the approach I now, belatedly, consider. Nothing else is going to work for me, if my own life is not in some sort of reasonable state. Regardless of what some law, educator, or religious authority has to say.
I agree that the world unfortunately does work that way. On the other hand, I do believe in the basic goodness of people. [For every bad cop there are probably a 1000 really good ones.] The "trick" to happiness is to surround yourself with nice people and maintain a "good world" bubble around yourself.
;-)
The implicit deal was that South Vietnam would leave the peace talks, and then Nixon would give them a better deal.
I'll bet they regretted that decision later.
> But my favorite quotes are from Nixon about Vietnam. During a spring offensive by the North Vietnamese in 1972, Nixon told Kissinger:
>> We’re going to do it. I’m going to destroy the goddamn country, believe me, I mean destroy it if necessary. And let me say, even the nuclear weapons if necessary. It isn’t necessary. But, you know, what I mean is, what shows you the extent to which I’m willing to go. By a nuclear weapon, I mean that we will bomb the living bejeezus out of North Vietnam and then if anybody interferes we will threaten the nuclear weapons.
> A week later, he continued to a somewhat horrified Kissinger:
>> Nixon: I’d rather use the nuclear bomb. Have you got that ready?
>> Kissinger: That, I think, would just be too much.
>> Nixon: A nuclear bomb, does that bother you?… I just want you to think big, Henry, for Christ’s sake! The only place where you and I disagree is with regard to the bombing. You’re so goddamned concerned about civilians, and I don’t give a damn. I don’t care.
>> Kissinger: I’m concerned about the civilians because I don’t want the world to be mobilized against you as a butcher.
http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2013/10/25/nixon-and-the-bomb...
reply