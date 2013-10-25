Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New evidence that Nixon sabotaged 1968 Vietnam peace deal (nytimes.com)
128 points by how-about-this 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





As far as I can tell, Nixon was a complete nutjob. Here he is on the possibility of nuking Vietnam (via Alex Wellerstein):

> But my favorite quotes are from Nixon about Vietnam. During a spring offensive by the North Vietnamese in 1972, Nixon told Kissinger:

>> We’re going to do it. I’m going to destroy the goddamn country, believe me, I mean destroy it if necessary. And let me say, even the nuclear weapons if necessary. It isn’t necessary. But, you know, what I mean is, what shows you the extent to which I’m willing to go. By a nuclear weapon, I mean that we will bomb the living bejeezus out of North Vietnam and then if anybody interferes we will threaten the nuclear weapons.

> A week later, he continued to a somewhat horrified Kissinger:

>> Nixon: I’d rather use the nuclear bomb. Have you got that ready?

>> Kissinger: That, I think, would just be too much.

>> Nixon: A nuclear bomb, does that bother you?… I just want you to think big, Henry, for Christ’s sake! The only place where you and I disagree is with regard to the bombing. You’re so goddamned concerned about civilians, and I don’t give a damn. I don’t care.

>> Kissinger: I’m concerned about the civilians because I don’t want the world to be mobilized against you as a butcher.

http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2013/10/25/nixon-and-the-bomb...

>As far as I can tell, Nixon was a complete nutjob

I agree, though, he has the disadvantage that a bunch of taped archives he never intended to leak...leaked.

I assume you would hear similarly disturbing quotes from other presidents if their private conversations got out.

>I assume you would hear similarly disturbing quotes from other presidents if their private conversations got out.

There is no question you'd hear the same or worse. The stress alone in that position makes people say insane shit, I'd be willing to bet.

Don't forget the whole "when the president does it that means that it is not illegal". One of the most guano-crazy things he ever said. Any leader who claims that being in that position of leadership exempts them for moral or legal standards is plain delusional.

Well, that is the definition of dictatorship, in a nutshell.

A year later kissinger got the nobel peace price.

For some reason that reads like something only Futurama-Nixon would say.

Actually it sounds like something drunk-Nixon would say, and that guy definitely existed.

You know that you're over the line when you've shocked and horrified Kissinger.

I highly recommend episode 1 of the "Ten American Presidents" podcast, it's an hour on Nixon by guest podcaster Dan Carlin (of Hardcore History & Common Sense fame): http://podbay.fm/show/958858173/e/1421363033?autostart=1

I wonder what evidence, if any, will arise about more contemporary presidents-elect making deals with heads of state with interests opposed to the American people's.

Would it surprise anyone to find direct communication and collusion?

You do know that we know Reagan held off the hostage release, right?

Other than that, it seems contextually unlikely that Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, Obama have been up to much. The USS cole is a small possibility; but Bush ran on a policy on a policy of less war / entangling alliances.

>with heads of state with interests opposed to the American people's

Do you consider the interests of the Saudi heads of state to be in line with the American people's interests?

Or is what you were trying to say American geostrategic interests?

I'm curious why you phrased your comment so dissimulatively when everyone knows exactly what you're suggesting.

I had to look up "dissimulatively" and found "To conceal one's true feelings or intentions."

If that's what you meant, I didn't conceal anything. I have no special evidence so couldn't present anything that most readers don't already know.

What do most readers already know?

"more contemporary presidents-elect"?

Nothing would surprise me anymore. And I quite literally mean nothing. The utter disdain shown for rule of law, principles, heck, basic human decency in the last few months has me fantasizing about DC floating off into the ocean and sinking.

A friend suggested something similar about Trump & his relationship with Russia. Whatever happens there, he's positioning himself as the strongest candidate in 2020 to deal with the aftermath.

I keep seeing people speculating about Trump and his supposed relationship with Russia, and yet Hillary's proven relationship with Saudi Arabia was barely discussed during the election.

15 of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were Saudi. The rest were from UAE (2), Egypt, and Lebanon.

The Saudis are largely responsible for the spread of Wahhabism, which in turn has fueled extremist islamic ideology.

Both the left and the right have ties to KSA. And they've been major donors to both parties, but especially the democrats. Sad that the MSM willfully ignores this topic.

Are you referring to their donation to the Clinton Foundation? That wasn't proven, it was revealed by the Foundation. All donations have been made public.

If Trump wants to end speculation, just release his tax returns.

> Are you referring to their donation to the Clinton Foundation? That wasn't proven, it was revealed by the Foundation. All donations have been made public.

Huh? It's been widely reported that the Saudi government has made large donations to the Clinton Foundation. See:

[1] http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/feb/...

[2] http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/21/us/politics/hillary-clinto...

And Trump bragged about donating to the Clintons in exchange for favor. Not sure what Trump thinks that makes him, above the fray? Smarter than everyone else? Not the way I'd characterize it.

A counter-point or counter-perspective, would be the ongoing disabuse of those of us who were raised and... well, "indoctrinated", to believe in the paramountcy of e.g. "the rule of law".

During the course of my adult life, I've tried to hold true to that and other principles, only to have life show me with increasing discomfort and personal loss that, no, really, that's not the way the world works.

It has not worked that way and it does not today work that way. Nor does it even appear to be a realistic ideal towards which the world is striving.

Much of moral sentiment (as opposed to actual, demonstrated moral behavior) appears -- increasingly apparently, to me -- to be used to dupe the willing into sacrificing their own best interests.

Sad story is, perhaps, that in the long run this may also create or at least exacerbate larger conflagrations. Because people have not been taking care of their own affairs and their own neighborhoods.

At least, that's the approach I now, belatedly, consider. Nothing else is going to work for me, if my own life is not in some sort of reasonable state. Regardless of what some law, educator, or religious authority has to say.

Stop that. You'll frighten the children!

I agree that the world unfortunately does work that way. On the other hand, I do believe in the basic goodness of people. [For every bad cop there are probably a 1000 really good ones.] The "trick" to happiness is to surround yourself with nice people and maintain a "good world" bubble around yourself.

Some of us just live here.

;-)

If you read the article, there was no deal-making. But I agree, totally on topic, Trump baddy bad!

Here is some background on the thing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anna_Chennault#Paris_Peace_Acc...

The implicit deal was that South Vietnam would leave the peace talks, and then Nixon would give them a better deal.

I'll bet they regretted that decision later.

Yeah, that's worse than Watergate.

So was COINTELPRO but nobody ever talks about that either.

[flagged]


Ha Ha conservatives thought their vote for Nixon was a great decision. I wonder if they will ever digest that that, or their choice in the 2016 election

