The day Violent Thugs were driven out by Hippies with glowsticks (theguardian.com)
18 points by tehwalrus 5 hours ago





> I had used peace to beat the thugs around the head.

Oh no, you did not. You used the full power and latent savagery of a crowd. It might have turned out very differently (but made a better story to tell much later on).

And the girlfriend is not a peace seeker. She did not help defuse the situation at all.

How would you have handled this situation? I think the author handled it extremely well and I'm proud of him for doing so.

Get bar staff/security.

I would have left the party and then see if my friend/girlfriend was okay and if she needed support (professional or not).

I would certainly not try to get strangers into a bigger brawl.

But what he did was not get them into a brawl. He simply challenged them publicly. This is the very purpose of free speech!

I also object to the characterisation of the crowd as a mob. Democracy and mob rule are the same words (etymologically), we simply pick which one we use based on whether we like the application. This was unquestionably mob rule for ethical purposes, aka democracy. I don't think the tyranny of the majority can be applied to the defense of attendees asked to leave a party for assaulting a guest.

>>I also object to the characterisation of the crowd as a mob

What about the characterisation of the other group as "violent thugs"?

They sexually harassed someone? That's violence.

In what other more peaceful ways could she have defused the situation?

He didn't do anything that should couldn't have done herself. Not everyone would think to try what he did but if she had done it, it would have been more likely to have turned out okay.

Yes, that would have been even better. It would be nice if every person had the resolve to react like this.

"She didn't do anything to defuse the situation" implies that she could have handled the situation better. As per the story she was shocked, intimidated, and looking for somebody to help her. It's not her duty to "defuse the situation". She was not the one escalating it in the first place.

By leaving the party and/or leaving things at that (and getting support from security/police/etc if things escalate).

She shouldn't get back to her friend/boyfriend asking him to `fix` things caveman style. That's a very bad line of thinking and will usually get anyone close to her into troubles. It's like dating a walking grenade. Try not to.

Your ethics make public spaces hostile to vulnerable people.

Did nobody else notice the author claimed to be on acid at the time? That is an awfully vivid recollection of events for someone out of their mind on LSD. I highly doubt he remembers the event as clearly as he presents it, and it really begs the question as to how much of this story he fabricated. I don't see the purpose to publishing this story other than as an exercise in virtue signalling.

Are you actually familiar with the effects of LSD? At least at lower doses its extremely non impairing compared to a few shots of vodka.

It may however have boosted the author's perception of unity with the crowd, as a mild empathogen.

But the author would have to be on godly doses to dissociate with reality entirely, and at that point their trip will not be anything as normal as a confrontation at an event.

Ugh, the comments on the guardian are poison.

The Guardian is just the thinking man's Taboola. Without the comments following the click bait articles it would probably have closed down.

