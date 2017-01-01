Oh no, you did not. You used the full power and latent savagery of a crowd. It might have turned out very differently (but made a better story to tell much later on).
And the girlfriend is not a peace seeker. She did not help defuse the situation at all.
reply
I would certainly not try to get strangers into a bigger brawl.
I also object to the characterisation of the crowd as a mob. Democracy and mob rule are the same words (etymologically), we simply pick which one we use based on whether we like the application. This was unquestionably mob rule for ethical purposes, aka democracy. I don't think the tyranny of the majority can be applied to the defense of attendees asked to leave a party for assaulting a guest.
What about the characterisation of the other group as "violent thugs"?
"She didn't do anything to defuse the situation" implies that she could have handled the situation better. As per the story she was shocked, intimidated, and looking for somebody to help her. It's not her duty to "defuse the situation". She was not the one escalating it in the first place.
She shouldn't get back to her friend/boyfriend asking him to `fix` things caveman style. That's a very bad line of thinking and will usually get anyone close to her into troubles. It's like dating a walking grenade. Try not to.
It may however have boosted the author's perception of unity with the crowd, as a mild empathogen.
But the author would have to be on godly doses to dissociate with reality entirely, and at that point their trip will not be anything as normal as a confrontation at an event.
Oh no, you did not. You used the full power and latent savagery of a crowd. It might have turned out very differently (but made a better story to tell much later on).
And the girlfriend is not a peace seeker. She did not help defuse the situation at all.
reply