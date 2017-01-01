Genetic engineering has exactly the same problems that modifying binary-only code. After some very complex observation of the system you may spot the point that is responsible for a certain problem, but you will never be sure (as in provably sure) that the "fix" you put in place:
1. is going to stop all the occurrences of the behavior you want to fix;
2. will only affect the behavior you want to fix;
3. will have no effect on other systems that you did not modify.
(The article is mostly about 1 and a bit about 2 and 3.)
Modifying legacy code is hard enough when the uncommented source code is around. Changing directly the binary is both a great engineering feat and something to be scared of.
It's not always fully apparent what's going on.
As the article notes the procedure isn't effectively clearing out all of the old mitochondria, and dynamics can favor them in the future.
It is known that variations in mitochondrial DNA produce radical differences in competition between mitochondrial strains in the cell. That is how deletions affecting OXPHOS machinery cause one mutant to take over the whole population very quickly - some differences produce mitochondria that either replicate better or resist quality control more effectively. That one is one of the causes of aging, but the same principle exists for other differences between mitochondrial genomes. If you put two or more in a cell and let them fight it out, hard to say in advance what the outcome will be given present knowledge.
So, basically, the people working on mitochondrial replacement need to make their tools for cleaning out the old mitochondria more efficient. If 100% success is achieved, that genome isn't coming back.
Alternatively, actual gene therapy might be a better approach - though challenging if you want to edit mitochondrial genomes, as you have the same problem of coverage and competition. There is allotopic expression, moving mitochondrial genes to the cell nucleus, which is feasible via today's gene therapy. Given the amount of work needed to copy mitochondrial genes into the nucleus, however, the challenge being how to alter them so as to get the proteins produced back to the mitochondria, something that has been achieved for three genes so far, it might be more cost-effective to work on better clearance and replacement technologies for the near term of assisted reproduction needs.
It's not a risk of editing the genes so much as a risk of the treatment failing.
