Most people seem to think their contribution doesn't count or is somehow less than everyone else's.
Also, curiosity and appreciating the beauty of nature. These were two of my main motivations to get my PhD in physics. To me they are fundamental to science.
reply
More generally the concept that the relationships between observers are a fundamental aspect of the systems they measure. In special relativity for example this is the Poincaré group which relates observers in different inertial reference frames.
Another example is entropy in statistical mechanics (although I'm being weird by casting it in this light): entropy depends on the knowledge and sensitivity of the observer to the microstates of the system they are measuring. The relation to two observers here is considerably more complicated than a group but it is there and a fundamental aspect of the subject.
I believe this concept is fundamental to every science but the "softer" you get, the harder it is to model. It is there implicitly whenever we make an observation.
-------------------
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G_factor_(psychometrics)
Steven Pinker: Irony: Replicability crisis in psych DOESN'T apply to IQ: huge n's, replicable results. But people hate the message.
https://twitter.com/sapinker/status/645301814955388930
Race, Evolution and Intelligence | Linda Gottfredson and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZPsXYo7gpc
2. Race
-----------
The reality and existence of race, which people inherently know, but which cultural forces attempt to beat out of them. White people seem to take the brunt of the beatings.
You see race "doesn't exist," but so much is "too white!" so we must diminish the prevalence of the white race(which doesn't exist btw) in the systems and institutions that they created.
Race doesn't exist, but white people who essentially invented the modern world, who's influence is inescapable in every corner of the globe, yes those white people/Europeans, yes they "have no culture."
Race doesn't exist, but the BBC will discriminate on race in hiring.
Race doesn't exist, but go La Raza! go BLM!
http://www.unz.com/runz/does-race-exist-do-hills-exist/
http://www.unz.com/gnxp/topic/race/
Most people seem to think their contribution doesn't count or is somehow less than everyone else's.
Also, curiosity and appreciating the beauty of nature. These were two of my main motivations to get my PhD in physics. To me they are fundamental to science.
reply