"I agree; now, come on, it's 3am - the sun's going to set soon, and if we want to enjoy this warm January day, we'd better be off."
X axis - time of day
Y axis - NTP server's delta from actual time
What you're seeing with the yellow lines is "leap smearing" by Google's public NTP time servers. They slowly diverge from the real time for the 10 hours before and after the leap second, so that they can have 60 instead of 61 seconds at midnight. See: https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/2016/11/making-every-le....
