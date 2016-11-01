Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Leap Second in a graph (twitter.com)
13 points by vyodaiken 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





One day, developers will rise up and thump the astronomers that create leap seconds, create a new "Astronomy Celestrial Time" zome, and try to forget about the disruptions this causes every couple years.

"Abolishing the leap second all those centuries ago was the best thing we'd ever done."

"I agree; now, come on, it's 3am - the sun's going to set soon, and if we want to enjoy this warm January day, we'd better be off."

Aren't climates, in general, changing anyway. Not to mention that for half of the globe that is an accepted fact anyway. So, temperature just isn't that compelling of an argument for this.

What are the axes?

This is what it looks like to me:

X axis - time of day

Y axis - NTP server's delta from actual time

What you're seeing with the yellow lines is "leap smearing" by Google's public NTP time servers. They slowly diverge from the real time for the 10 hours before and after the leap second, so that they can have 60 instead of 61 seconds at midnight. See: https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/2016/11/making-every-le....

