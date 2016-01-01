Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Daily Sketches in 2016
(
medium.com
)
33 points
by
ingve
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
fiatjaf
0 minutes ago
Some time ago I found some obscure forum on the internet with someone who drew some basic figure every day for one year, starting from simple circles. The person was awful at drawing, but in the end the drawings were great. I could never find that forum again.
I thought this was something like that.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
I thought this was something like that.
reply