Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Developer Marketing Guide (devmarketingguide.com)
30 points by craigkerstiens 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Isn't this a bit ..."basic" ? I mean sending emails and having a blog is not exactly the pinnacle of marketing (especially for developers).

reply


This is perfect timing for me - I've just finished building my side project (http://www.artpip.com/) and feel like I've made something people would want to use, but was unsure about how best to get the word out. Thank you!

reply


I love this! I always believed that the best developer is the one that has a taste for business and this thing is in the line of it :D

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: