The Developer Marketing Guide
(
devmarketingguide.com
)
30 points
by
craigkerstiens
1 hour ago
mariusmg
5 minutes ago
Isn't this a bit ..."basic" ? I mean sending emails and having a blog is not exactly the pinnacle of marketing (especially for developers).
mcjiggerlog
5 minutes ago
This is perfect timing for me - I've just finished building my side project (
http://www.artpip.com/
) and feel like I've made something people would want to use, but was unsure about how best to get the word out. Thank you!
Mister_Y
22 minutes ago
I love this! I always believed that the best developer is the one that has a taste for business and this thing is in the line of it :D
