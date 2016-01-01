Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hacker News: 2016 Top Stories (algolia.com)
It's an eventful year when Alan Kay's AMA isn't even in the top 30 of submissions: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11939851

With the meme that 2016 was a particularly deadly year for celebrities, it'd be interesting to do a count of death posts that made it above a threshold of up votes -- maybe 30? Like other similar metrics, it's limited by a selection bias -- i.e. It consists of folks considered celebrities to the HN Crowd, which apparently doesn't include Debbie Reynolds, but does include lesser known pioneers in tech -- but it'd still be interesting to count. David Bowie was the most popular death post in 2016. His death might be the most prominent for folks who don't think Castro's death was bigger news.

Not that it's surprising, but it is unfortunate the highest slots are dominated by politics and other emotionally charged topics, with intellectually challenging topics much further down.

Are intellectually-challenging and emotionally-challenging mutually exclusive? In my experience they tend to coincide.

Anticorrelated, especially regarding the actual intellectual engagement.

