|Ask HN: Remote workers. Do you use/need a portable monitor?
2 points by seanmheff 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I have been working remotely for a couple of months now. I have worked from my (Irish) home office so far, using 2 external monitors with my MacBook Pro.
I am going to Ecuador in March and want to keep working, but I don't want to loose productivity. I feel going back to one monitor will really slow me down. Does anyone here use portable monitors while working on the road and have any recommendations?
