Ask HN: Why are we still thinking about pension? 1 point by arisAlexis 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I see people in their 20s making plans about pension schemes while in 45 years from now societal changes would be so great I don't think it matters. First of all if you make it to 2060 I doubt 70y/o would be unfit for work and that's only if there is no umiversal income and country borders are the same, we are not wearing implants, world war never happened and so on. Actually I was thinking of demanding I get my pension benefit now in cash.







