How I made a SaaS webservice earning $1000 monthly profit
mskvsk
30 minutes ago
mskvsk
30 minutes ago
This tutorial is about building a small, profitable SaaS webservice from scratch and making it earning $1000 per month. This has nothing to do with multibillion unicorn startups, I’m just describing my experience. It’s about a useful, robust, and profitable tool that anyone can make. And the last point, this webservice has been made for the Russian domestic market, so I’ve translated everything into English and USD for convenience. Otherwise, this experience is pretty general and could be adopted anywhere.
