Mercury Lang: Prolog Meets Haskell (mercurylang.org)
I can write Prolog and I admire the concept of logic programming, it's one of those really awesome cult technology that needs to exist regardless of how widespread usage it gets.

But everyone knows that the approach hasn't gained any traction. My guess is because it's too hard--I mean logical problem solving is what IQ tests are made up of, and it's not easy for most people to think that way.

That's why I'm curious: What's the distinguishing factor of Mercury that has potential to take this mainstream? Or are the creators not interested in that kind of thing?

