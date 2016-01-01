Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Machine Learning and Weight Loss – The Front-End (weightbrains.com)
In 2016 this weight-loss github repo [1] rose to the front page of Hackernews: Machine Learning and Ketosis [2]. Yet despite its popularity–featuring over 2800 star gazers–it lacked a front-end. Thus Weightbrains was born.

Weightbrains helps you understand what makes you gain weight, versus lose weight. It does so by using machine learning. By visiting Weightbrains on a daily basis, you are able to discover what foods you should or should not be eating for the purpose of weight control or maintenance.

1. https://github.com/arielf/weight-loss 2. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12279415

