Neurodiversity (edge.org)
5 points by itamarb 4 hours ago | 2 comments





Everyone always wants to prevent cures for autism, but no one ever suggests inventing something that gives people autism.

(It was sort of a plot point in a Vernor Vinge novel. And Brave New World?)

reply


Aren't those functionally the same thing?

reply




