Overkill App for OS X
github.com
2 points
by
ReactForAll
26 minutes ago
ReactForAll
26 minutes ago
A friend of mine recently wrote this app, before she learned of Felix Krause and the Overkill ruby script. She named it Overkill as an homage to Felix Krause. I personally find it useful if anyone can help her out she going through a tough time. Give it some stars, and perhaps look at her gofundme page.
https://www.gofundme.com/replacement-macbook-for-career-goal
