The UBI already exists for the 1% (medium.com)
5 points by panic 52 minutes ago





I cannot find a "white paper" or policy outline on UBI. I have read OpEds on the subject in the NYT and WSJ and watched Milton Friedman explaining his "negative income tax" on YouTube and that has been the most detailed plan of all.*

Therein Friedman explains how welfare would be erased and a cash payout of $3,000 (circa 1968 mind you) to those making no income whatsoever. In todays dollars that figure would be $20,806.29

If the recipient made only $2,000 that year they would receive of a check of $1,000.

Is that workable today? The UBI enthusiasts never point to how it is going to get paid.

* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtpgkX588nM

https://data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/cpicalc.pl?cost1=3000.00&year1=...

I'm a big proponent of UBI or at least a negative income tax, but this is an extremely misleading representation of investing, claiming that it does not provide any value. Just because your income is not linearly tied to hours of physical labor at some task does NOT equate it to receiving a check as part of a social safety net. I think there are better arguments for this cause.

I'm not remotely sold on UBI (not sold against it either) but this article is just nonsense. It's very obviously intended to "preach to the choir" and not to discuss UBI in any serious terms or to convert anyone to the concept of UBI. In fact, for me someone who is skeptical of UBI but not against it, it pushes me further away from the idea of UBI.

"If the supporters of UBI think like this, I don't want to be anything like them"

