Cloudflare 90min 5xx outage caused by leap second bug
(
cloudflarestatus.com
)
20 points
by
nomadicactivist
33 minutes ago
2 comments
karlhughes
5 minutes ago
This was shared a while ago, but it's relevant again:
http://www.madore.org/~david/computers/unix-leap-seconds.htm...
aburan28
11 minutes ago
I was wondering who this leap second was going to affect!
