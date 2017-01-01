Show HN: Our New Year's Eve Live Stream with Jeff Atwood, Anil Dash, and More

|Hi Hacker News friends,
Last year, the open source community that I run, Free Code Camp, did a big live stream. This was a fun way for us to connect with people who were learning to code and answer a bunch of their questions.
This year, we're doing it again, and we've have some awesome guests:
Jeff Atwood - creator of Stack Overflow
Kyle Simpson - author of You Don't Know JS
Anil Dash - a late 90's developer and blogger who's now CEO of Fog Creek Software (GoMix which used to be HyperDev)
And a ton of other guests.
The full schedule and guest list is here: https://www.freecodecamp.com/open2017
We also have a YouTube chatroom and a hashtag: #Open2017
I hope to see you there! :)