Show HN: Our New Year's Eve Live Stream with Jeff Atwood, Anil Dash, and More

Last year, the open source community that I run, Free Code Camp, did a big live stream. This was a fun way for us to connect with people who were learning to code and answer a bunch of their questions.

This year, we're doing it again, and we've have some awesome guests:

Jeff Atwood - creator of Stack Overflow

Kyle Simpson - author of You Don't Know JS

Anil Dash - a late 90's developer and blogger who's now CEO of Fog Creek Software (GoMix which used to be HyperDev)

And a ton of other guests.

The full schedule and guest list is here: https://www.freecodecamp.com/open2017

We also have a YouTube chatroom and a hashtag: #Open2017

I hope to see you there! :)