Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hackfest 2016 presentation videos (youtube.com)
1 point by gableroux 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The hackfest posted many videos from the HF2016 event. There are some very interesting presentations in there.

You'll find a lot of cool topics such as ios hacking, php7 opcache security, dark web, internet of dongs, IMSI catchers (will freak you out) docker security and way more. Oh and the presentation from Chad M. Dewey about hacking the high seas is really funny.

To anyone near Quebec interrested in hacking, you must go there every year ;)

Thanks to the hackfest organisation and all of the presenters, that was indeed a really cool conference. Happy new year!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: