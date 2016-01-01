You'll find a lot of cool topics such as ios hacking, php7 opcache security, dark web, internet of dongs, IMSI catchers (will freak you out) docker security and way more. Oh and the presentation from Chad M. Dewey about hacking the high seas is really funny.
To anyone near Quebec interrested in hacking, you must go there every year ;)
Thanks to the hackfest organisation and all of the presenters, that was indeed a really cool conference.
Happy new year!
