|Ask HN: Where do you find software engineering mentorship?
1 point by skewart 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Do you have anyone outside of your immediate team who you could call a mentor or mentee? If so, how did you connect with this person? Are there any organizations that help facilitate mentor-mentee relationships?
It seems like software engineering has a bit less of a culture of mentorship than some other professions. Perhaps it's because we do a better job than most of sharing information on the internet. Or maybe we just tend to be a bit more introverted and independent. Or, maybe I'm just underestimating the amount of mentorship going on.
