Ask HN: New Year Resolutions

In the past I have been too complacent and this lowers my self-esteem indirectly when I feel like I never get around to finishing these goals.
reply
We provide people a platform to donate their genetic and wearable fitness tracker data for the good of science. We are hoping to figure out which genes in the brain determine how well someone responds to exercise.
https://www.infino.me/join/
In the past I have been too complacent and this lowers my self-esteem indirectly when I feel like I never get around to finishing these goals.
reply