Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: New Year Resolutions
2 points by Insanity 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Did any of you make new years resolutions, and if so, which ones?





This year I am going to focus on being less passive. I have written down some achievable goals and instead of only thinking about doing them I am going to push myself to complete them.

In the past I have been too complacent and this lowers my self-esteem indirectly when I feel like I never get around to finishing these goals.

reply


I'm a geneticist who studies weight loss. Every year I resolve to get healthier, but this year, I am resolving to finally finish my nonprofit research foundation.

We provide people a platform to donate their genetic and wearable fitness tracker data for the good of science. We are hoping to figure out which genes in the brain determine how well someone responds to exercise.

https://www.infino.me/join/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: