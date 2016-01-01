What is the most popular time machine?

An advert here just claimed that the DeLorean from Back to the Future is the most popular time machine, but someone I was with snorted and claimed that the TARDIS is more popular. I suspect it's a time and space thing (if you see what I mean), with different generations and different countries having different opinions. So I'd like to ask this audience that is moderately wide-spread in age and geographical location, which do you think is the most popular time machine? * The DeLorean? * The TARDIS * The "original" from H.G.Wells? Something else? Please put your suggestion, and your age(ish) and location(ish). Just a bit of fun as we travel in time from 2016 to 2017.