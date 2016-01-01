|
|What is the most popular time machine?
1 point by ColinWright 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|An advert here just claimed that the DeLorean from Back to the Future is the most popular time machine, but someone I was with snorted and claimed that the TARDIS is more popular.
I suspect it's a time and space thing (if you see what I mean), with different generations and different countries having different opinions. So I'd like to ask this audience that is moderately wide-spread in age and geographical location, which do you think is the most popular time machine?
* The DeLorean?
* The TARDIS
* The "original" from H.G.Wells?
Something else?
Please put your suggestion, and your age(ish) and location(ish).
Just a bit of fun as we travel in time from 2016 to 2017.
