What is the most popular time machine?
1 point by ColinWright 24 minutes ago
An advert here just claimed that the DeLorean from Back to the Future is the most popular time machine, but someone I was with snorted and claimed that the TARDIS is more popular.

I suspect it's a time and space thing (if you see what I mean), with different generations and different countries having different opinions. So I'd like to ask this audience that is moderately wide-spread in age and geographical location, which do you think is the most popular time machine?

* The DeLorean?

* The TARDIS

* The "original" from H.G.Wells?

Something else?

Please put your suggestion, and your age(ish) and location(ish).

Just a bit of fun as we travel in time from 2016 to 2017.






Does the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) count as a time machine?

reply




