Amazon peer-to-peer selling (amazon.in)
28 points by jaxondu 1 hour ago | 8 comments





Man - I'm so impressed by Amazon pushing this stuff out and constantly leveraging their existing infrastructure.

This looks to be affiliated with Junglee (http://www.junglee.com) so might mean Amazon is repositioning it as P2P.

Bangladore only.

Cool way to get into the market. Pickup cost would make it harder to work in the US.

How's Amazon's own delivery service going over there? In the UK it's pretty common to have amazon deliever via Amazon Logistics for my area (it's not nationwide yet).

As the side states it seems to be about selling in your local area so doesn't seem that much of a leap from what Amazon are currently offering. (I.e. Your sold item isn't going cross country. To the nearest depot and back out again after packing)

Note: This is just an observation on that Amazon already have a collection / delivery network in place with plans to expand. Not a comment on the quality of said service. I've had many miss deliveries (my items delivered to other addresses, other people's items delivered to me, a knock on the door then driving off. My home office is less then 30 secs from the front door but still had drivers climbing back in their vans saying no one was home during that time.) but I guess that's what you get when drivers are paid per delivery instead of per hour.

Aptdeco does pickup in the US (furniture and other design objects). Can confirm that it's expensive. But it's so much nicer than dealing with the super flaky people of Craigslist. The people who pick up are professional movers who bring packing material.

Another thing Aptdeco does is verify the condition of the item. They require the seller to post photos that show every angle of the item, including close-ups of defects.

For small things that anyone can carry on a messenger bike, I don't know if it would be cost-prohibitive. It seems to work well for food.

In USD:

14 cent fee for anything less than $14.72

73 cent fee for anything $14.72 - $73.58

$1.47 fee for anything more than $73.58

This service reminds me a lot of craigslist but with a fee. Does India not have a similar service?

Amazon pick up the item from you, pack it and deliever it to the purchaser. Craigslist invokes meeting up with people either at your home or at a public place. Now if you were selling say 3 items a day (random number plucked out of the air) you would only need the single pick up of items.

That is value in the fees from what I see of it.

>You list your products

>Buyers order your products online

>You schedule a doorstep pickup

>Amazon picks, packs and ships for you

>You receive money in 3-5 days

Except Craigslist didn't come to your house and handle the delivery.

Is there a similar service in US?

