How to ask good questions (jvns.ca)
My biggest weakness/opportunity for growth is my unwillingness to ask for help/ask questions. This strategy is key to me trying to save face and it's a good way to learn more about my team's expertise.

> Why does rkt store container images differently from Docker? ... The answer I got was super super helpful

IMO you'd have gotten a satisfactory answer just by virtue of the fact that you're posing a question about a difference from a competitive software product. And in this case it's the market leader by far. Whenever someone poses a difference in behavior or performance/specifications between two similar/compatible software packages it very often inspires a lot of interest.

Aside: I think that Julia's blog posts or at least this one in particular is a great highlight of female participation in software development. Not that men don't post stuff like this on occasion. But it seems like the focus is often more content regarding technical matters than social ones.

"If you haven't already, would you mind reading about HN's approach to comments and site guidelines?"

This question does:

   - Identify terms you don’t understand 
   - Ask questions where the answer is a fact
does not:

   - Do some research  // profile flag user accessed faq
   - Decide who to ask // ^
Happy New Year, HN!

The title made me think of Eric S Raymond. Don't miss the mention in the article.

