The Memory Models That Underlie Programming Languages (canonical.org)
About Erlang memory model : The answer is that Erlang has two different memory models, because it has two paradigms.

Inside an Actor, you are running whatever you want. That sequential part of erlang has a graph memory model, but you could write it in any other language and model, as soon as you write an Actor.

Outside an Actor, you are in the non graph society of actors. And this one is closer to general system architecture, and is rarely talked about. Which probably explain why it is rare to find a memory model of it.

This is a beautiful essay, and I've really enjoyed it. However, while interesting and inspirational it doesn't all ring true. Lisps from the years before generational garbage collection might spend five percent of their time in GC; in particularly awkward cases it might rise to ten percent. I'm not saying this was desirable: it was not, particularly in interactive processes. But it was nothing like 'usually spent between a third and half of their time running the garbage collector'.

I've seen some very long GCs indeed. I'm sure I've seen fifteen minute GCs. But I've never seen GC eat a third of the processor cycles. I don't believe it.

