Ruthlessly quality controlled by Apple to ensure binary compatibility across all iOS compatible phones.

Ruthlessly legally controlled by Apple to ensure manufacturers cannot install their own customizations and crapware.

Ruthlessly controlled by Apple to ensure it retains control over the operating system update process.

Ruthlessly controlled by Apple to ensure there continues to be one and only one Apple app store.

Surely for Apple growth into the future comes from owning the customer and selling services via iTunes and the app store. The only way to do this is through greater market share. The easiest and perhaps only way to steal market share from Android is to give iOS away free to the Android manufacturers.

People don't need new phone hardware so often these days so why should Apple be so stuck on selling the hardware? Time for Tim to start stealing the Android market share.