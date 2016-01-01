Thank you, Hacker News, for being a place of sanity in 2016

For almost everyone I know, 2016 has been a difficult year. Many troubling events worldwide; lots of charged, unpleasant things said and done by many people. But dependably, I could come to HN and escape all that by participating in thoughtful conversations about a wide range of interesting topics. So, thank you firstly to the moderators for their tireless work keeping HN free of the kinds of comments found in far too many other forums. And thank you also to all fellow HN participants for posting interesting articles, sharing knownledge, thoughtful comments, and wry observations. We need more of this kind of community on the Web!