Today's leap second will be introduced at 23:59:59 UTC, which means the following second will be 23:59:60 - giving the minute of 23:59 61 seconds in total. This means that if you live in the UK, or any other country using UTC as a time zone, you will need to count one extra second before shouting "Happy New Year".
If you live east of UTC, the leap second will happen after the new year, and you don't need to worry. If you live west of UTC, including all of the USA, you will need to set your clock back 1 second before midnight in order to count down accurately.
In theory, internet-connected devices like smartphones and laptops should adjust themselves, but in practice, they may only do so after the actual event, and so your phone may not have exactly the correct time tonight.
For accurate time keeping, the site I have posted here will accurately show the leap second as it passes. I am not affiliated with it.
Happy New Year!
