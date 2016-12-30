Hacker News
Tyrus Wong, ‘Bambi’ Artist Thwarted by Racial Bias, Dies at 106
(
nytimes.com
)
11 points
by
danso
2 hours ago
agumonkey
2 hours ago
Just saw the news, never heard of his name .. his art had, and still has, a poetry that sings deeply to my mind:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tyrus+Wong+art&iar=images&iax=1&ia...
