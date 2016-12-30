Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tyrus Wong, ‘Bambi’ Artist Thwarted by Racial Bias, Dies at 106 (nytimes.com)
11 points by danso 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Just saw the news, never heard of his name .. his art had, and still has, a poetry that sings deeply to my mind:

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tyrus+Wong+art&iar=images&iax=1&ia...

