The IT security culture, hackers vs. industry consortia (gnumonks.org)
6 points by BuuQu9hu 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I guess I sort of understand the urge to refuse requests to privately present research findings to companies, but the moral math they're using doesn't really hold up for me. Sure, sharing knowledge and helping people learn is a great reason to give a talk. But if your talk pokes holes people didn't know about in some important technology, then getting those holes closed is another reason, and those private presentations are going to make that happen faster.

I think it's totally reasonable to demand compensation for private presentations (else, why not just have the company attend the CCC talk?).

I think if you've got Stallman-esque purity, it's reasonable to refuse on principle: you don't want to do anything to help un-free software.

But I don't see any such coherent reasoning here.

