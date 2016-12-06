I think it's totally reasonable to demand compensation for private presentations (else, why not just have the company attend the CCC talk?).
I think if you've got Stallman-esque purity, it's reasonable to refuse on principle: you don't want to do anything to help un-free software.
But I don't see any such coherent reasoning here.
