Fravia's web-searching lore (2009)
by
userbinator
1 hour ago
kim0
10 minutes ago
Oh the memories!
pfarnsworth
5 minutes ago
Indeed, I was going to say the same thing. Fravia+ was where I had read about Orc+ if I remember the name correctly, who had a series of tutorials on how to crack games. I think I downloaded his entire site back in the day, I wonder where in my terabytes of junk data I have it.
petra
1 hour ago
With all the changes in search engines(only Google and bing left, personalization, Google disregarding a lot of your search operators and intent) - do you still find the lore usefull ?
sitkack
4 minutes ago
The techniques of Fravia transcend the limitations of search engines. The mind is the limit, not the api.
