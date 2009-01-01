Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fravia's web-searching lore (2009)
Oh the memories!

Indeed, I was going to say the same thing. Fravia+ was where I had read about Orc+ if I remember the name correctly, who had a series of tutorials on how to crack games. I think I downloaded his entire site back in the day, I wonder where in my terabytes of junk data I have it.

With all the changes in search engines(only Google and bing left, personalization, Google disregarding a lot of your search operators and intent) - do you still find the lore usefull ?

The techniques of Fravia transcend the limitations of search engines. The mind is the limit, not the api.

