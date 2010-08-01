But you know, "the show must go on", we can focus on interesting things for us (ourselves), "keep calm and carry on" in sustainable-happiness we create (ourselves). Switching off news is probably one of the first steps. There are more, but let's just ignore them for now...
reply
Staying educated on what's going on feels very important to me right now - especially in order to keep an eye out for opportunities to make a positive impact.
Classic quote comes to mind: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
To be clear this is not a jab, rather the observation that this is how most of us will respond.
I read the news then I think, "How awful and depressing." Then I go back to my normal day only slightly more down.
I find that some of the alternative sites where everyone beats themselves over the topic with opposing views far better method to dissect the truth (middle-ground) than from a MSM news source.
Also helps that I don't constraint my thinking and views by boxing myself into one political ideology over another. I also don't do social media news and couldn't be happier.
Part of the problem is that I feel most people underestimate the enormous complexity of social issues. There's so many variables and so many different types of interactions that my opinion on a lot of issues is "I don't have enough information" or "it's too complex for me to pick a side". A lot of people get upset if you say this to them though, and then they attempt to persuade you otherwise using some well-known argument that I've already researched in depth and found to be largely inconclusive. It's easier just to abstain from these conversations.
I don't think the average person actually likes exploring topics in extreme depth to figure out "the truth"; the surface level conversation is much more interesting to them. How many people have actually looked at the original studies on climate change themselves? I have a hard time imagining how anyone who actually reads these studies could possibly deny the occurrence of global warming. Strong opinions based on weak data seems to be the prevailing theme lately, but perhaps that's just my perception.
I do still scan the headlines from news.google.com once or twice a day and only read a story if the topic is truly compelling/news worthy. This allows me to still have some clue about whats going on without the agita and time sink.
The news is not entrainment, it's _news_. Yes it can be exhausting sometimes, and yes it can be hard to get out of an echo chamber, and yes some news is just ad-driven BS, but that is part of life. Sticking your head in the sand is not life.
And BTW, I'm not advocating 24/7 immersion. Short breaks are fine, just don't go shunning the world... you do live there after all.
And if you're getting sick of the same stories, read another source! There's only about a zillion newspapers, journals, letters, etc out there. There's more than enough to keep your interest if you don't glob into cable news all day.
So what I think I really want is better news. The PBS news is more suited to my tastes, but the form is too long for my available time. Some news is visual, most can be auditory. And it needs to be portable and always available.
http://dobelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Avoid_News_Par...
http://dobelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Avoid_News_Par...
But you know, "the show must go on", we can focus on interesting things for us (ourselves), "keep calm and carry on" in sustainable-happiness we create (ourselves). Switching off news is probably one of the first steps. There are more, but let's just ignore them for now...
reply