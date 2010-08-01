Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In 2017, I’m going to stop watching the news (ma.ttias.be)
30 points by Mojah 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





Some years ago people started saying "the only thing constant is change". I think it's not true anymore. The "change" seems to be advancing as well. There's so much information coming in - and it's getting faster. In reality like this, once pejorative "ignorance" becomes unavoidable description of every person. There's no way of not being ignorant on most things novadays. Even in narrow specialisations like web dev for example - each developer is ignorant of majority of web dev projects out there. And you can't blame anybody, there's just too much stuff out there. And that's only their narrow specialisation. There's also the rest of the world with billions of ideas and problems to be solved.

But you know, "the show must go on", we can focus on interesting things for us (ourselves), "keep calm and carry on" in sustainable-happiness we create (ourselves). Switching off news is probably one of the first steps. There are more, but let's just ignore them for now...

reply


As someone living in the USA, I understand the temptation to do this - but now really isn't the right time to turn ostrich.

Staying educated on what's going on feels very important to me right now - especially in order to keep an eye out for opportunities to make a positive impact.

Classic quote comes to mind: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

reply


Do you have plans to actually respond with some kind of positive action? Just reading the news is akin to doing nothing.

To be clear this is not a jab, rather the observation that this is how most of us will respond.

I read the news then I think, "How awful and depressing." Then I go back to my normal day only slightly more down.

reply


What are some of these opportunities?

reply


Vote. You need to see some local and national news regularly to choose your vote. Don't vote based on your Facebook feed.

reply


I stopped watching the MSM news propaganda years ago along with websites that don't allow direct comments to the stories. I would say the MSM is the worst way to stay educated.

I find that some of the alternative sites where everyone beats themselves over the topic with opposing views far better method to dissect the truth (middle-ground) than from a MSM news source.

Also helps that I don't constraint my thinking and views by boxing myself into one political ideology over another. I also don't do social media news and couldn't be happier.

reply


I find that my personal happiness is a lot higher if I don't watch the news. I tend to be a rather analytical person who obsesses over ideas, and I find that ruminating over news or politics drains my energy. Thinking about math or science for a few hours energizes me, but doing the same for social issues wears me out.

Part of the problem is that I feel most people underestimate the enormous complexity of social issues. There's so many variables and so many different types of interactions that my opinion on a lot of issues is "I don't have enough information" or "it's too complex for me to pick a side". A lot of people get upset if you say this to them though, and then they attempt to persuade you otherwise using some well-known argument that I've already researched in depth and found to be largely inconclusive. It's easier just to abstain from these conversations.

I don't think the average person actually likes exploring topics in extreme depth to figure out "the truth"; the surface level conversation is much more interesting to them. How many people have actually looked at the original studies on climate change themselves? I have a hard time imagining how anyone who actually reads these studies could possibly deny the occurrence of global warming. Strong opinions based on weak data seems to be the prevailing theme lately, but perhaps that's just my perception.

reply


Ugh, this is so short-sighted. I get that reading about some of the awful stuff that has happened in past years will make you sad and uncomfortable, but the answer is not to put your head in the sand and ignore them. If you want to feel less depressed, I propose that you stop reading news (and especially commentary) on social media, and instead subscribe to high-quality news outlets such as newspapers. A digital subscription to nytimes is actually pretty cheap.

reply


I find NYT to be absurdly biased.

reply


After 2008 I dropped cable. This is sometimes a hassle for sports, but otherwise it has been a boon. No more MSNBC, FOX, CNN talking head non-sense 24/7. That stuff just sucks you in and pounds you into submission, whether on political topics or "omg the world is gonna end!" type stuff.

I do still scan the headlines from news.google.com once or twice a day and only read a story if the topic is truly compelling/news worthy. This allows me to still have some clue about whats going on without the agita and time sink.

reply


I don't read the news to, as the author suggested we should, _feel better_ or get some warm cozy feeling. I read it to stay informed and cognizant about what is going on around me, the impact of the actions (or lack) of my community/state/nation, and to keep aware of trends, so that I can make better decisions that affect me _and others_.

The news is not entrainment, it's _news_. Yes it can be exhausting sometimes, and yes it can be hard to get out of an echo chamber, and yes some news is just ad-driven BS, but that is part of life. Sticking your head in the sand is not life.

And BTW, I'm not advocating 24/7 immersion. Short breaks are fine, just don't go shunning the world... you do live there after all.

And if you're getting sick of the same stories, read another source! There's only about a zillion newspapers, journals, letters, etc out there. There's more than enough to keep your interest if you don't glob into cable news all day.

reply


I can totally sympathize with the feeling you are having. Mainstream news has become too celebrity oriented and sensational for my tastes.

So what I think I really want is better news. The PBS news is more suited to my tastes, but the form is too long for my available time. Some news is visual, most can be auditory. And it needs to be portable and always available.

reply


One hour per week seems like just enough time to spend on general news.

reply


Rolf Dobelli's "Avoid News" articles are very relevant here.

http://dobelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Avoid_News_Par...

http://dobelli.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/Avoid_News_Par...

reply


The problem with not watching the news is that when you socialise with other people, your discussions will be one long string of Aleppo moments ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOT_BoGpCn4 ) because the newspapers pick some random thing and make it super important, shaping the discourse of people while completely ignoring other events that are just as important if not more important.

reply




