https://www.thelocal.de/20161229/german-rail-giant-steps-up-...
reply
To put it simply, the US worker gets a salary and buys a car, while the Chinese worker makes a deposit in a bank for a construction firm to borrow and build a railroad. Both cases describe transportation services, but they look very different in national accounts.
As for the exchange rate, it's not that relevant for local investments since China's going to pay in yuans anyway.
China doesn't operate as some charity receiver for the west.
In fact it's the opposite, the west uses china for its hard labor and manufacturing tasks, and gets back products at a cheaper rate than itself can produce.
However, they already have 12,000 miles (20,000 km) of hsr that carries over 1 billion passengers a year. Most of this was built in a little over a decade. So, it's not a stretch for them to continue at this pace.
The 1.5 miles first stage of the 2nd Avenue Subway opens tomorrow. That took 9 years and $4 billion. My bet is that China will have 10,000 more miles of hsr before the rest of the 8.5 mile 2nd Ave Subway is finished
I would be shocked if this doesn't improve the lives of the average Chinese citizen, and I think it likely that a long-term move towards public transportation will help China meet its carbon emissions goals.
Otherwise, it may be able to take advantage of anti-immigrant sentiment in the developed world. That's what intrigued me about your point. China has started to invest in African infrastructure, so why not leverage that to supplement its population when the aging curse kicks in?
I'd also submit that constructing buildings which never get occupied (or don't get occupied until they begin falling into a state of disrepair) is totally senseless regardless of scale.
http://www.cnn.com/2012/01/20/world/asia/china-florcruz-urba...
We have 50 MSAs with 1 million+:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Metropolitan_Statistic...
I think they aren't the right comparison either but quite a few cities are at the center of a larger built up area.
http://www.businessinsider.com/these-chinese-cities-are-ghos...
http://www.forbes.com/sites/wadeshepard/2016/04/23/chinas-la...
Sounds like they build them first then move in the people. Probably cheaper and faster that way? They do have 1.3 billion people.
https://www.thelocal.de/20161229/german-rail-giant-steps-up-...
reply