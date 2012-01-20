Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
China Turns to $503 Billion Rail Expansion to Boost Growth (bloomberg.com)
The new silk-road project with Germany is also very interesting.

https://www.thelocal.de/20161229/german-rail-giant-steps-up-...

China won't be able to afford this; China's pretty broke already in 2016. It's approaching 300% debt ratio in combined corporate + government + individual. Its gross reserve is down to 3T (IMF believes China needs at least 2.5T to operate). Its net reserve (gross - debt) is down to 1.7T. It had a capital outflow of 1T again in 2016. Yuan fell the most in 2016, since 1994. Next year, Japan/US/EU is going to impose import tariff on China, and further crash China's economy.

China's saving rate remains at 45% of GDP. Most other countries have it around 10-15%. Savings have to go somewhere, and this is why China accumulates debt. Every yuan of savings turns into one-plus yuan of debt. The current debt ratio adjusted for savings is comparable to the US's, for example. Unlike US, they put it into infrastructure because people don't spend growing income on consumption.

To put it simply, the US worker gets a salary and buys a car, while the Chinese worker makes a deposit in a bank for a construction firm to borrow and build a railroad. Both cases describe transportation services, but they look very different in national accounts.

As for the exchange rate, it's not that relevant for local investments since China's going to pay in yuans anyway.

True but it is better to go broke investing in creating and fixing internal systems and improvements than external or some war where you will be in debt for decades.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guns_versus_butter_model

I think the US has proven that numbers on a spreadsheet mean literally nothing if you've got a strong enough military and control enough of the economic power of the globe. What are we going to do if they decide they're done being the US's manufacturing state? Like, if they literally halted all shipments to the US overnight. It would take us YEARS to rebuild in the US, and in the meantime people would be screaming bloody murder over here (I'm sure Walmart and Target would be thrilled to have bare shelves). It would collapse our economy as well.

But it would collapse China's economy too if it were done overnight.

The US is 4% of the world. With other countries developing rich consuming middle classes, that might not be that certain, especially in the future.

Don't hold your breath for al this "crash". US/EU are tied to China with very strong threads.

Exactly. When you owe the bank a million, the bank owns you. When you owe the bank several billion, you own the bank.

Do you have sources for the above? I'd like to read about all of this.

I think they're milking the western economic structure of as much resources as they can, and will re-pivot to an alternative economic model once they have exhausted the world's willingness to fund it all.

Milking the western economic structure?

China doesn't operate as some charity receiver for the west.

In fact it's the opposite, the west uses china for its hard labor and manufacturing tasks, and gets back products at a cheaper rate than itself can produce.

People have been saying China is going to crash for a couple of years now. I suppose if you say it every year, you'll eventually be right. All economies have downturns.

However, they already have 12,000 miles (20,000 km) of hsr that carries over 1 billion passengers a year. Most of this was built in a little over a decade. So, it's not a stretch for them to continue at this pace.

The 1.5 miles first stage of the 2nd Avenue Subway opens tomorrow. That took 9 years and $4 billion. My bet is that China will have 10,000 more miles of hsr before the rest of the 8.5 mile 2nd Ave Subway is finished

Does anyone else find it fascinating that over time larger numbers mean less and less? Growing up it was unheard of to hear a project of that size. 1/2 of a trillion dollars is a lot of money, now we are discussing projects of that cost.

Iraq war cost around 1 to 2 trillion dollars ? Proping up the the failed banks in 2008 cost as much. If you can just print the money(or add zeros in computer systems ) it's not that expensive.

You're right about Iraq, but I thought TARP actually turned a profit? http://money.cnn.com/2014/12/19/news/companies/government-ba...

It did but there was no guarantee it would. So you could say the Iraq war cost trillions but TARP put most of a trillion at risk.

Meanwhile, we're stuck with a ruling party that is absolutely against anything involving steel tracks, so we have to spend similar amounts just to maintain our roads.

I think this is super cool contrast with the US government's decision to expand the interstate highway system after WWII. While highways certainly were able to connect American cities in ways which were never before possible, the bet on cars has had long-term repercussions, arguably contributing to the failing of many American metro commuter rail systems which, in turn, created the traffic problems that plague places like New York and LA.

I would be shocked if this doesn't improve the lives of the average Chinese citizen, and I think it likely that a long-term move towards public transportation will help China meet its carbon emissions goals.

Well. It's probably better than other things they spent their money on. Like empty cities.

Curiously, one difference with planned economies like China is they can build ahead of demand. Here in the USA there has to be a demand for housing before it gets built. I.e. folks have to be crowded and homeless. So those 'empty cities' build for 10M people were not as senseless as they seem. 10M people in China is less than 1% after all.

That's an interesting point. I just checked, and China is about 56% urbanized, whereas the United States sits above 80%. If we assume that China will reach the same levels, that leaves another 250 million people yet to move to urban areas. Even with the aging population, then, it may be able to use those spaces.

Otherwise, it may be able to take advantage of anti-immigrant sentiment in the developed world. That's what intrigued me about your point. China has started to invest in African infrastructure, so why not leverage that to supplement its population when the aging curse kicks in?

I definitely dispute the idea that homelessness is what drives construction in the United States. And I'd argue that in some cases building goes on "ahead of demand" in the USA as well, though it admittedly takes a lot of capital to do so, and of course it doesn't occur to the extent that China's planned economy allows for. (It also faces the same pitfalls; see Atlantic City, NJ for example.)

I'd also submit that constructing buildings which never get occupied (or don't get occupied until they begin falling into a state of disrepair) is totally senseless regardless of scale.

That's completely wrong. Entrepreneurs develop products ahead of demand all the time.

Which cities are currently empty? China has 160 cities with over a million people. The US has 10. They seem to be doing a good of getting people there.

http://www.cnn.com/2012/01/20/world/asia/china-florcruz-urba...

Are strict administrative cities the right comparison?

We have 50 MSAs with 1 million+:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Metropolitan_Statistic...

I think they aren't the right comparison either but quite a few cities are at the center of a larger built up area.

Here's some chilling photos of a few of those empty cities:

http://www.businessinsider.com/these-chinese-cities-are-ghos...

China is moving people into the cities:

http://www.forbes.com/sites/wadeshepard/2016/04/23/chinas-la...

Sounds like they build them first then move in the people. Probably cheaper and faster that way? They do have 1.3 billion people.

