Ask HN: As a developer, how do I get into recruiting?

In the past year, we have discussed at length on how tech recruiting is broken, all the irrelevant cold calls/mails that we hate, the interview process taking too long, etc. I have been a developer for more than a decade, I have been heavily involved in hiring/interviews at companies that I have worked for, and I have always wanted to take a stab at innovating in the tech recruiting space. I think getting to know the nitty gritty details from the recruiter's point of view is important, so I was thinking of working as a recruiter or starting recruiting agency. Does this sound like a reasonable step towards innovating in the recruiting space? How does one go about transitioning from a developer to a recruiter? What would be a typical day for a recruiter?