Show HN: RegEx Face Off – Beat your friends with regular expressions (regexfaceoff.com)
11 points by impostervt 1 hour ago





Sorry this will be a negative review. This is easily the most frustrating game I've ever played. I can't test parenthesis because it tells me my time 'ran out' with 45 seconds on the clock. I could barely type 4 or 5 characters.

Edit: There are also XSS issues with the player name, you can execute Javascript in the other player's window. That's not good. I confirmed this since an image I scripted to load via HTML (<img src=) was visited by a Mac user. I use Linux.

Really cool, enjoyed playing it for a while. Challenges you to practise your regex golf[1] skills. :)

There seem to be some bugs with the timing mechanisms, probably some JS timeouts aren't properly reset, causing weird game behaviour like running out of time mid-game (the countdown still displaying 10+ seconds). Also correct answers aren't always acknowledged (all icons show the answer to be correct, however it doesn't result in that player winning the game). :)

[1]: https://xkcd.com/1313/

