Edit: There are also XSS issues with the player name, you can execute Javascript in the other player's window. That's not good. I confirmed this since an image I scripted to load via HTML (<img src=) was visited by a Mac user. I use Linux.
There seem to be some bugs with the timing mechanisms, probably some JS timeouts aren't properly reset, causing weird game behaviour like running out of time mid-game (the countdown still displaying 10+ seconds). Also correct answers aren't always acknowledged (all icons show the answer to be correct, however it doesn't result in that player winning the game). :)
[1]: https://xkcd.com/1313/
