Whew, what a year (krita.org)
27 points by emilsedgh 4 hours ago | 6 comments





OT: Krita and others are doing great things for content creators who want to use FOSS.

BUT most of their work is lost to us due to the way distros handle external software. If you install Krita, gimp, darktable in debian you will get really ancient versions (unless you use a PPA from a mostly unknown source, but even then you can get quite old versions).

While Pino is busy packaging Krita 3.1.1 for Debian, you can easily run the latest Krita by getting the official appimages that I prepare myself. (Being the Krita maintainer and project lead.)

Isn't that more dependent on your distro than anything else? On openSUSE Leap 42.2, my default is 3.0.1.1, and I could add the less-tested but realistically fine KDE:Extra repository for the latest version. Fedora seems to be shipping 3.1.1 as well. Arch and openSUSE Tumbleweed are also on 3.1.1.

Hopefully Snap and FlatPak would change that :)

What do they do?

As far as I can tell, they are "fat" distribution packages which are independent (within reason, I guess) of the Linux distro. The aim seems to be to get rid of dependency hell and dependency on exact Linux distro versions, at the cost of larger packages. They also sandbox the app. I'm not sure I understand the disadvantages, besides the larger package size due to redundant libraries.

