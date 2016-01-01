Odds are this wasn't the first time the (alleged) pimps used Uber to deliver the girl. If that is the case, there should be a series of drop offs and pick ups at hotels. Cross reference that GPS data with phone records or emails and you could build a compelling - though maybe circumstantial - case. That's what convinces people to flip.
Then the goal can move beyond two pimps and potentially see a larger network.
reply
Odds are this wasn't the first time the (alleged) pimps used Uber to deliver the girl. If that is the case, there should be a series of drop offs and pick ups at hotels. Cross reference that GPS data with phone records or emails and you could build a compelling - though maybe circumstantial - case. That's what convinces people to flip.
Then the goal can move beyond two pimps and potentially see a larger network.
reply