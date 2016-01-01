Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cops Say Uber Driver Saved Passenger, 16, from Sex Trafficking (yahoo.com)
While the topic is important but not tech related, I shared because I think there's another story here.. about the data.

Odds are this wasn't the first time the (alleged) pimps used Uber to deliver the girl. If that is the case, there should be a series of drop offs and pick ups at hotels. Cross reference that GPS data with phone records or emails and you could build a compelling - though maybe circumstantial - case. That's what convinces people to flip.

Then the goal can move beyond two pimps and potentially see a larger network.

