Best way to do various sensors around a farm, sending back to a RasPi?

I've done various small arduino and Raspi projects, including ultrasonic water tank sensors that read out on an LCD display, but never anything that needs to send data back to a hub.

Each sensor could be anywhere on a 200acre or 300acre farm (two farms), so need to be solar+battery and wireless.

What hardware and software stack should I be looking at?

Original idea was arduinos sending to a Raspi but I'm open to other ideas.

Keen to learn this stuff because we own a few farms and have lots of uses for "x sensors sends to hub" ideas.

Thanks in advance (unreliable sat net so I'll check back when I can!)