|
|Best way to do various sensors around a farm, sending back to a RasPi?
|
1 point by Andrenid 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I have no idea how to do this, but the family farms want a couple of sensors (water tank levels, soil moisture, etc) sending back to a screen inside showing stats.
I've done various small arduino and Raspi projects, including ultrasonic water tank sensors that read out on an LCD display, but never anything that needs to send data back to a hub.
Each sensor could be anywhere on a 200acre or 300acre farm (two farms), so need to be solar+battery and wireless.
What hardware and software stack should I be looking at?
Original idea was arduinos sending to a Raspi but I'm open to other ideas.
Keen to learn this stuff because we own a few farms and have lots of uses for "x sensors sends to hub" ideas.
Thanks in advance (unreliable sat net so I'll check back when I can!)
|
