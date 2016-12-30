Hacker News
Nikon and Verily team up to fight diabetes-related eye disease
2 points
by
QuercusMax
40 minutes ago
QuercusMax
37 minutes ago
Google Research recently published a paper in the JAMA on using Deep Learning to detect these same eye diseases:
http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/258876...
