Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Online marketplace for proofreading?
3 points by pelario 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Hi HN Crowd,

I want to have some documents proofreading. I know that the best place my depend on which kind of document is it (it is a thesis), but I'm more worried about grammar mistakes and typos than the technical stuff.

As I don't have experiences in on-line marketplaces I tried google-fu, but for any decent-looking result I also found quitr convincing posts full of criticism it.

Any advices?






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: