|Ask HN: Online marketplace for proofreading?
3 points by pelario 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN Crowd,
I want to have some documents proofreading. I know that the best place my depend on which kind of document is it (it is a thesis), but I'm more worried about grammar mistakes and typos than the technical stuff.
As I don't have experiences in on-line marketplaces I tried google-fu, but for any decent-looking result I also found quitr convincing posts full of criticism it.
Any advices?
