BigDL: Distributed Deep Learning on Apache Spark (github.com)
6 points by ubolonton_ 35 minutes ago





Hmm, seems interesting but wondering how it compares to H2O's Sparkling Water. Been using that for clients and i love it.

It does not appear that this uses a GPU at all. Which is okay of course but may not win any speed contests.

Intel is pushing their own chips for deep learning (i.e. Xeon and Xeon Phi). They claim that using MKL on these chips gets comparable performance to using Caffe/cuDNN on a high-end GPU.

