BigDL: Distributed Deep Learning on Apache Spark
ubolonton_
35 minutes ago
zero-x
8 minutes ago
Hmm, seems interesting but wondering how it compares to H2O's Sparkling Water. Been using that for clients and i love it.
rustyconover
12 minutes ago
It does not appear that this uses a GPU at all. Which is okay of course but may not win any speed contests.
wcrichton
0 minutes ago
Intel is pushing their own chips for deep learning (i.e. Xeon and Xeon Phi). They claim that using MKL on these chips gets comparable performance to using Caffe/cuDNN on a high-end GPU.
